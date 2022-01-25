StockMarketWire.com - Utility supplier to small business Yu upgraded its annual profit guidance after it sales jumped by around 50%.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDA) and profit for the year through December would be 'significantly ahead of market expectations', the company said.
Revenue was expected to be in excess of £150 million, driven by continued organic growth and the integration of Ampower.
Yu said it had strong forward visibility for 2022 with £156.5 million of contracted revenue, up from £93 million for 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
