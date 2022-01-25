StockMarketWire.com - Ultrasound artificial intelligence group Intelligent Ultrasound said it had signed an extension to its existing exclusive women's healthcare AI agreement.
Under the agreement, GE Healthcare would be able use the company's software in a new segment of automated ultrasound image analysis, that was outside the group's original agreement.
'Although the terms of the agreement and the timings of the related product launch are undisclosed, this supplementary product line is expected to support the growth of the Group's royalty revenues in the longer term,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
