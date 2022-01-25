StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Sopheon forecast a modest rise in annual adjusted earnings as sales rose and it deferred some investment plans.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December were expected to exceed $6.0 million, up from $5.9 million year-on-year.

Revenue was expected to exceed $34 million, up from $30 million, beating expectations.

Sopheon said profit also was assisted by the deferral of some of its anticipated investment plans, in particular in the staffing of product development.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com