StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Sopheon forecast a modest rise in annual adjusted earnings as sales rose and it deferred some investment plans.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December were expected to exceed $6.0 million, up from $5.9 million year-on-year.
Revenue was expected to exceed $34 million, up from $30 million, beating expectations.
Sopheon said profit also was assisted by the deferral of some of its anticipated investment plans, in particular in the staffing of product development.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.