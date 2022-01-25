StockMarketWire.com - Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust said net asset value returns were 17.2% in the first half of the year, driven by a growth in its investment portfolio.

During the six months to 30 November 2021, the company's share price and net asset value (after deducting borrowings at fair value) returned 9.4% and 17.2% respectively. This compared with a total return of 17.2% for the S&P 500 Index (in sterling terms).




