Telecom customer service software group Pelatro said it had won three new customers in 2021, helping it to trade in line with its expectations.

Pelatro said its annualised recurring revenue for January had grown to $6.0 million, up from $5.4 million in January 2021 and $4.0 million in January 2020.

'Despite the Covid situation, we won three new customers in 2021, taking us to 22 telco customers in various countries around the world,' the company said.


