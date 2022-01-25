StockMarketWire.com - German property investor Phoenix Spree Deutschland said it had secured a €60 million loan facility and refinanced existing debt on improved terms.

The new facility agreed with Natixis Pfandbriefbank comprised a €45 million acquisition facility and a €15 million capex facility. It matured in September 2026 and carried an interest rate of 1.15% over 3-month Euribor.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com