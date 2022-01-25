StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property company Frontier IP said it had sold 183,901 American depositary shares of portfolio company Exscientia for about $4.0 million at an average price of $21.68 per ADS.
Following the sale, Frontier IP now hled 1,380,899 shares in Exscientia, which uses artificial intelligence to modernise the way new medicines are discovered and developed.
'The directors of Frontier IP intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of ADSs in Exscientia for general working capital purposes and to provide further support to the group's existing portfolio companies,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
