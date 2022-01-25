StockMarketWire.com - Falcon Oil & Gas said its stage 3 work programme would focus on preparing a plan to drill the 2022 wells and any future horizontal wells in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, located in Australia.

The work programme would focus on drilling at the Amungee NW-1H well lease area to potentially pave the way for the commercialisation of the Beetaloo and could lead to a pilot development program in 2022, the company said.

'We will be focusing our attention on the Amungee Member B Shale, following the 2021 results at Amungee NW-1H, which suggested a normalised gas flow rate equivalent to around 5,000 Mscf/d per 1,000m of horizontal section; a potentially commercial flow rate,' the compay said.

'Positive results here will provide a further line of sight to the commercialisation of the Beetaloo and could lead to a pilot development program in 2023. Confirmation on the commencement on the Stage 3 work programme will be provided in the coming months as scheduling is refined.'

The work programme would include acquisition of 40 km2 of 3D seismic survey on the Amungee NW-1H well lease area, drilling two 2,000+ metre horizontal wells on the Amungee NW-1H pad, and follow up core and log analysis of the very encouraging preliminary evaluation of the 2021 Velkerri 76 well results




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com