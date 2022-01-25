StockMarketWire.com - Broadcast and streaming software provider Pebble Beach Systems upgraded its annual earnings guidance.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December was seen rising 19% to around £3.2 million, ahead of expectations, the company said.
Revenue was expected to rise 26% to around £10.6 million.
'This total includes two large orders worth, in aggregate, £1.5 million which were delayed from 2020 as a result of the impact of Covid and some delayed service contract renewals from 2020,' the company said.
Excluding those, underlying order growth was about 17%, with the second half 14% higher than the first.
'The improvement in orders received in the second half ensures that the group continues to have good revenue momentum into 2022,' Pebble Beach said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
