StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil welcomed news that the operator of the Biscathorpe project in the UK had decided to appeal a council decision to block a side-track drilling operation.
The project is operated by Egdon Resources and Union Jack holds a 45% economic interest.
Egdon had submitted an appeal against the refusal by Lincolnshire County Council of planning permission on 1 November.
The side-track drilling operation was associated with testing and long-term oil production at the Biscathorpe site on the permit PEDL253.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.