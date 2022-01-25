StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil welcomed news that the operator of the Biscathorpe project in the UK had decided to appeal a council decision to block a side-track drilling operation.

The project is operated by Egdon Resources and Union Jack holds a 45% economic interest.

Egdon had submitted an appeal against the refusal by Lincolnshire County Council of planning permission on 1 November.

The side-track drilling operation was associated with testing and long-term oil production at the Biscathorpe site on the permit PEDL253.


