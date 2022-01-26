StockMarketWire.com - Gambling software group Playtech reiterated its support for a £2.7 billion takeover bid for the company by Aristocrat Leisure amid speculation it could explore alternatives if shareholders block the deal.
'Whilst Playtech has made significant strategic and operational progress and is in a strong position for the future, Aristocrat's proposal provides an attractive opportunity for shareholders to accelerate the delivery of Playtech's longer-term value,' it said in a short statement.
Sky News reported that Playtech was drawing up contingency plans to break up the company and sell its operations if the takeover by Aristocrat was blocked by some Asian-based shareholders.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
