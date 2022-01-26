StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager M&G said it had partnered with digital investment specialist Moneyfarm to provide direct investment services to UK consumers.
M&G said its UK wealth management arm would use Moneyfarm's existing technology, digital capabilities and investment guidance journeys to back its own branded proposition.
Moneyfarm would deliver the operating models, including dedicated squads to support the technology platform and customer relationship management, together with custody and trading services.
Separately, M&G said it would invest a minority stake in MFM Holdings as part of that company's latest round of fundraising.
'Together M&G and Moneyfarm will also explore a range of other opportunities to partner in other European wealth markets,' M&G said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.