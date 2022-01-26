StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager M&G said it had partnered with digital investment specialist Moneyfarm to provide direct investment services to UK consumers.

M&G said its UK wealth management arm would use Moneyfarm's existing technology, digital capabilities and investment guidance journeys to back its own branded proposition.

Moneyfarm would deliver the operating models, including dedicated squads to support the technology platform and customer relationship management, together with custody and trading services.

Separately, M&G said it would invest a minority stake in MFM Holdings as part of that company's latest round of fundraising.

'Together M&G and Moneyfarm will also explore a range of other opportunities to partner in other European wealth markets,' M&G said.


