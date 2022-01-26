StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platofrm CMC Markets said it was 'confident' that net operating income would be in-line with guidance as momentum continued in the third quarter of the year.

The company said it was 'confident' of achieving net operating income within the range of £250 million to £280 million for fiscal 2022 consistent with prior guidance.

'Client money and assets under administration in our leveraged and non-leveraged businesses remain close to record highs,' it added.

'Monthly active client numbers across both leveraged and non-leveraged businesses remained at similar levels to those in H1 2022.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com