StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Quilter said its annual assets under management had jumped 13%, thanks to fresh inflows into its funds and positive market movements.
Assets under management and advice (AuMA) at 31 December amounted to £111.8 billion, up from 99.0 billion a year earlier.
Annual net inflows amounted to £4.0 billion, up from £1.5 billion in 2020, representing 4% of opening AuMA.
'2021 was a year of continued business challenge caused by the Covid pandemic coupled with a degree of market volatility,' chief executive Paul Feeney said.
'However, it was also a year which highlighted the strength of our advice-based model, which delivered consistent flows of around £1 billion a quarter into our business during 2021 and we expect momentum to continue to improve in 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.