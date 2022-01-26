StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Quilter said its annual assets under management had jumped 13%, thanks to fresh inflows into its funds and positive market movements.

Assets under management and advice (AuMA) at 31 December amounted to £111.8 billion, up from 99.0 billion a year earlier.

Annual net inflows amounted to £4.0 billion, up from £1.5 billion in 2020, representing 4% of opening AuMA.

'2021 was a year of continued business challenge caused by the Covid pandemic coupled with a degree of market volatility,' chief executive Paul Feeney said.

'However, it was also a year which highlighted the strength of our advice-based model, which delivered consistent flows of around £1 billion a quarter into our business during 2021 and we expect momentum to continue to improve in 2022.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com