StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train group Stagecoach said it had postponed a sale of its inter-city coach businesses, due a regulatory enforcement order related to its proposed merger with National Express.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority issued an interim enforcement order preventing National Express or Stagecoach from disposing of material UK assets at the current time.
The purpose of the order was to maintain the businesses in their current shape whilst the CMA commenced its review of the proposed merger.
Stagecoach had been planning to sell its inter-city coach businesses to ComfortDelGro by the end of February.
'However, the boards of National Express and Stagecoach continue to believe the Stagecoach coach disposal represents a comprehensive solution to any competition concerns that might arise from their overlapping coach operations and will engage with the CMA to allow the Stagecoach coach disposal to complete as soon as possible,' the company said.
'At this stage, the boards of National Express and Stagecoach continue to expect the combination to complete around the end of 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.