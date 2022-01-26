StockMarketWire.com - Professional services provider FDM said it expected revenue growth to be flat for the year even as 'robust' demand supported new business wins.
Revenue for the year to 31 December 2021 was expected to be flat in comparison to the prior year at £267.4 million, compared wtih £267.7 million last year.
The group ended the year with 4,033 mounties placed with clients, up 13% from 3,580 the prior year.
'Demand for Mounties was strong during the year across the majority of our markets,' the company said.
To meet this growth in demand, a record 2,410 mounties were trained during the year, up from 1,341 training completions last year and 2,115 training completions in 2019.
Looking ahead to 2022, the companyu said it would target a 'significant increase in the numbers of Mounties that we train and deploy.'
'We plan to accelerate our internal staff recruitment and our internal development programmes, with a particular focus on our sales and Academy training teams.'
Full year results would be released on 17 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.