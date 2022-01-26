StockMarketWire.com - Commerical real estate company Derwent London said it had exchanged contracts to sell its freehold interest in New River Yard EC1 to a UK private property company for a gross amount of £67.5 million.

New River Yard consisted of four office buildings at 3-4 and 5-8 Hardwick Street and 151 and 161 Rosebery Avenue.

The space was multi-let to 13 tenants with a total passing rent of £3.3 million per annum with an average of 2.6 years to lease break/expiry.

The disposal price, after deduction of rental top-ups, represented a 4.5% net initial yield and a marginal discount to June 2021 book value.


