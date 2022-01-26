StockMarketWire.com - Document and data management group Restore upgraded its annual guidance citing positive organic growth, efficiency gains and a contribution from eight acquisitions.
The company said its financial performance for the year through December had been 'ahead of its previous expectations'.
'Activity levels continued to grow through the final quarter, with positive organic performance further enhanced by very strong commercial execution and ongoing efficiency gains within the group's operations,' it said.
'The eight acquisitions completed in 2021 are all contributing financially and are either in line with, or ahead of, plan, and furthermore have enabled the business to significantly extend its geographic footprint and service offering.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.