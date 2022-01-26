StockMarketWire.com - Document and data management group Restore upgraded its annual guidance citing positive organic growth, efficiency gains and a contribution from eight acquisitions.

The company said its financial performance for the year through December had been 'ahead of its previous expectations'.

'Activity levels continued to grow through the final quarter, with positive organic performance further enhanced by very strong commercial execution and ongoing efficiency gains within the group's operations,' it said.

'The eight acquisitions completed in 2021 are all contributing financially and are either in line with, or ahead of, plan, and furthermore have enabled the business to significantly extend its geographic footprint and service offering.'


