StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Fresnillo cut its forecast on silver production as labour shortages fueled by the pandemic were expected to have a greater impact in the earlier part of the year than previously expected.
Attributable silver production was expected to be in the range of 50.5 to 56.5 moz (including Silverstream) in line with 2021, but below the previous estimate.
The downgraded to guidance was blamed on a 'lower volume of ore processed at Saucito driven by a shortage of personnel in conjunction with absenteeism due to Covid-19, and a lower ore grade as a result of the instability caused by increased seismicity in the Jarillas vein.'
Attributable gold production for 2022 was expected to be in the range of 600 to 650 koz, driven mainly by the Noche Buena mine coming to the end of its mine life.
The guidance was provided alongside a update on 2021 production, with solver output falling 'marginally short' of guidance, but gold production topping expectations.
Full year attributable silver production of 53.1 moz (including Silverstream), was marginally below guidance, flat versus FY20.
Gold production of 751,200 ounces was ahead of guidance, but down 2.4% versus FY20, due to a 'lower ore grade at Cienega, and a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at San Julian Veins,' the company said.
In the fourth quarter, quaterly siliver production was up 2.1%, while gold was down 12.9%.
'As reported in 3Q21, the labour reform in Mexico restricting the ability to subcontract labour came into effect from 1st September 2021 resulting in the requirement to internalise a high proportion of our contractor workforce,' it added.
'This in turn has affected equipment availability (equipment previously provided by contractors and maintenance work previously carried out by contractors) and utilisation rates (turnover and vacancies).'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
