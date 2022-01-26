StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Deltex Medical said it had received an order from a unnanmed distributor in the Americas worth US$200,000 for its TrueVue monitors.
This order would also result in attractive on-going contracted monthly revenues for the single-use probes, which would be used with these devices.
Installation was expected over the next nine months, and further monitor orders were expected later this year once more tenders were awarded, the company said.
This contract win reflected 'the broader growth achieved during 2021 by the Group's international division,' thec company said.
'Whilst direct sales in the UK and US markets have been significantly adversely affected by COVID-19, the group has re-focused its commercial activities on territories where, in collaboration with its network of distributors, it has been able to obtain regular access to operating rooms.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
