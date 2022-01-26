StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence said one of its franchisees had acquired certain territory in rural North Carolina for $90,000 from subsidiary American Leak Detection.
Water Intelligence said all of the purchase price was recognised as revenue at 100% profit margin.
'It is also expected that the franchise owner will be purchasing additional equipment from ALD to launch service vehicles to develop the territory,' it added.
'Finally, the commercialization of such 'greenfield' territory will also add royalty income to the group's ALD business unit during 2022.'
