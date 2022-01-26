StockMarketWire.com - Animal feed additives maker Anpario said it expected earnings to be in line with currrent maket expectations despite headwings from supply-chain woes owing to the pandemic.
Earnings were expected to be in line with current market expectations with full year sales expected to be not less than £33 million, the company said.
'Sales growth has been achieved across all of our regions, Asia, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and the Americas,' the company said.
'Some territories are still experiencing weakness linked to the pandemic, particularly in parts of MEA and Asia,' it added. 'However, a number of key market developments have provided MEA with the strongest segment growth, helping it recover from the previous year.'
The group expected to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on 16 March 2022.
