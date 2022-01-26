StockMarketWire.com - Cosmetics retailer Revolution Beauty said its underlying sales jumped 41% year-on-year in the Christmas trading period of November and December.
Revolution Beaty said the underlying sales metric excluded 'one-off pipe-fill for new distribution'.
Revolution Beauty said the rise was achieved despite a volatile consumer backdrop with many of its markets going into lockdown.
'Whilst we remain mindful of the volatile external environment and the phasing of distribution expansions in January and February, guidance for the full year remains unchanged,' it said.
