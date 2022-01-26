StockMarketWire.com - Publishing company Bloomsbury Publishing said it expected profit and revenue to top market expectations amid ongoing strength in the consumer division.
For the 12 months ending 28 February 2022, revenue is expected to be comfortably ahead and pre-tax profit materially ahead of market expectations of £197.1 million and £20.1 million, respectively.
The company's Bloomsbury Digital Resources also reached a milestone on 18 January 2022, achieving the goal announced in May 2016 that it would create the BDR division which would generate £15 million of sales and £5 million of profit by the year ending 28 February 2022.
'Six years later we have done exactly that,' the company said. Achieving this key long-term strategic goal, building high margin, quality revenues, demonstrates the strength and successful execution of our digital strategy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
