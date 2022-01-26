StockMarketWire.com - Subtitle and dubbing group Zoo Digital upgraded its annual revenue guidance as new productions resumed following an easing of pandemic restrictions.
Revenue for the year through March was now expected to rise by at least 44% year-on-year to $57 million.
'Based on this strong performance, revenues for the year are anticipated to be ahead of market expectations, yielding additional profits that are being reinvested in staff, infrastructure, facilities and international operations to extend Zoo's capacity and support growth,' Zoo said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
