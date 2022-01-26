StockMarketWire.com - Allergy Therapeutics said the United States Food & Drug Administration had cleared the company's investigational new drug application for its peanut allergy vaccine candidate.

The clearance would pave the way for start of VLP Peanut vaccine candidate's phease trial in H1 2022.

Topline data from first-in-human trial expected in H1 2023, earlier than the originally intended data readout of Q4 2023.


