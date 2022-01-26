StockMarketWire.com - Oil services group TomCo Energy said it had agreed to assist Heavy Sweet Oil with permitting and government relations in respect of a planned drilling programme.

The campaign was adjacent to the D Tract of the Tar Sands (TSHII) site in the Uinta Basin, Utah.

'Should Heavy Sweet Oil progress to producing oil it is anticipated that some of the supporting infrastructure for their operations will be located on the TSHII site,' TomCo Energy said.

The assistance being provided was being undertaken alongside the TomCo's own work to progress its plans for the TSHII site.

Heavy Sweet Oil had agreed to pay TomCo $10,000 per month for its services, with the agreement backdated to start from 1 January.


