StockMarketWire.com - IT solutions company Instem reported that annual revenue grew, underpinned by acquisitions and new business wins.
Like-for-like revenue growth of approximately 6.4% was driven by 'both increased cross-selling and further new client wins, while the transition to a software-as-a-service based model continued to underpin organic margin growth and increased revenue visibility,' the company said.
'Given the positive market backdrop, the company's proven platform and continued strong growth trajectory, the board is confident that the company will continue to build organically on recent momentum,' it added. 'Whilst, in the near term, the company is focusing on the integration of recent acquisitions, it continues to evaluate potential acquisition opportunities in existing and closely related adjacent market areas.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
