StockMarketWire.com - Software and services provider Ingenta said it expected to report performance slightly ahead of market expectations.
The group said it expected to report revenue of approximately £10.1 million, up from £10.1 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, of approximately £1.5 million, up from £1.2 million, slightly ahead of market expectations.
Closing year end cash balances were £3.0 million, up from £2.3 million, helped by 'strong' cash collection at the year end.
Ingenta said it intendsd to pay a final dividend of 2 pence per ordinary share for the 2021 financial year, subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 AGM.
The company expected to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2021 in April 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
