Interim Result
03/02/2022 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
04/02/2022 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
Final Result
31/01/2022 Porvair PLC (PRV)
31/01/2022 React Group PLC (REAT)
03/02/2022 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
AGM / EGM
28/01/2022 Treatt PLC (TET)
28/01/2022 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
28/01/2022 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
28/01/2022 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
28/01/2022 Mosman Oil And Gas Limited (MSMN)
28/01/2022 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
31/01/2022 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
31/01/2022 Logistics Development Group PLC (LDG)
31/01/2022 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)
31/01/2022 Global Petroleum Limited (GBP)
01/02/2022 Schroder Asiapacific Fund PLC (SDP)
01/02/2022 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
02/02/2022 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
02/02/2022 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
02/02/2022 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
03/02/2022 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
03/02/2022 Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC (JII)
03/02/2022 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
03/02/2022 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
03/02/2022 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
04/02/2022 Pcf Group PLC (PCF)
04/02/2022 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
Trading Statement
28/01/2022 Yougov PLC (YOU)
28/01/2022 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
28/01/2022 (MLI)
31/01/2022 Renewi PLC (RWI)
01/02/2022 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
03/02/2022 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
03/02/2022 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
Ex-Dividend
28/01/2022 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
28/01/2022 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
28/01/2022 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
28/01/2022 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
28/01/2022 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
28/01/2022 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
28/01/2022 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
28/01/2022 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
28/01/2022 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
28/01/2022 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
28/01/2022 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
28/01/2022 Value And Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP)
28/01/2022 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
28/01/2022 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
28/01/2022 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
28/01/2022 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
28/01/2022 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
31/01/2022 Smart (J.) & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)
31/01/2022 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
31/01/2022 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
31/01/2022 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
31/01/2022 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
31/01/2022 European Assets Trust PLC (EAT)
01/02/2022 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
01/02/2022 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
01/02/2022 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
01/02/2022 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
01/02/2022 Mercantile Investment Trust (The) PLC (MRC)
02/02/2022 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
02/02/2022 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
02/02/2022 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
02/02/2022 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com