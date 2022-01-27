StockMarketWire.com - Savings and investments business M&G said it had agreed to acquire a 90% stake in responsAbility Investments, an emerging market impact investing fund.
M&G said it expects to acquire the remaining 10% in due course.
The acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, of reponsAbility 'brings leading capabilities in impact investment to M&G, which will help us accelerate our ambition to place sustainability at the heart of our investment process, and further expands M&G's international operations, particularly with respect to asset sourcing and origination,' the company said.
'There is strong and growing demand for impact and sustainable investment products from our clients.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
