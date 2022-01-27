StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management company St. James's Place reported a rise in funds under management as net inflows grew amid a favourable market backdrop.
For the three months ended 31 December 2021, funds under management was raised to £153.99 billion from £129.34 billion as net inflows grew to £2.91 billion from £2.29 billion.
'We saw a favourable market backdrop continue into the fourth quarter and this, together with the hard work of our advisers, has enabled us to attract £4.69 billion of new client investments,' the copany said.
'This takes total gross inflows for the year to £18.20 billion, 27% higher than in 2020 and exceeding our previous guidance.'
'As we look ahead, our performance in 2021, together with the growth in the Partnership and continued long-term demand for face-to-face advice, means we remain confident in achieving our 2025 ambitions.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
