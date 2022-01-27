StockMarketWire.com - Soft drinks maker Britvic reported a rise in revenue in fourth quarter, led by ongoing growth in its at-home channel and an recovery in out-of-home in October and November.
In the first quarter, total revenue increased 14% to £373.9 million versus last year.
'Out-of-Home trading in December was impacted by changes in consumer behaviour and a downturn in socialising in GB and Ireland due to the Omicron Covid-19 variant,' the company said.
'With the announcement last week of the easing of restrictions across the UK and Ireland, we anticipate the Out-of-Home channel will continue its recovery back towards 2019 levels,' it addded.
The company is set to report interim results, for the six months ended 31 March, on the 17 May 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
