StockMarketWire.com - Dr. Martens reported that revenue in third quarter revenue was up 11%, led by growth in its direct to consumer business.
For the three months ended 31 December 2021, revenue was up 11% to £307 million year-on-year.
Q3, which is typically the strongest direct to consumer (DTC) period for the company saw, DTC revenue growth of 33%.
'Ecommerce grew strongly in addition to a very good recovery of retail, resulting in improved DTC mix, up 10% to 64%,' the company said.
'We had a very strong DTC peak trading period, with February and March now being our quieter trading months,' it added.
'We remain confident in achieving market expectations for our first full year as a listed business, subject to no significant Covid impact in Q4.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
