StockMarketWire.com - Private equity group 3i reported an increase in net asset value in the third quarter of the year amid ongoing 'good' performance across both investment portfolios. Increase in net asset value per share to 1,235 pence, up from 1,153 pence,
The private Equity business completed £310 million of investment in the quarter including 'new investments in Dutch Bakery and Mepal, a co-investment in insightsoftware and two transformational bolt-on acquisitions for GartenHaus and ten23 health,' the company said.
'In addition, five bolt-on acquisitions were completed across the portfolio, with no additional funding from 3i and a further two bolt-on acquisitions were signed.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
