StockMarketWire.com - Convenience foods company Greencore reported a rise in revenue in the first quarter of the year, driven by 'strong' growth in food to go categories.
For the 13 weeks to 24 December 2021, revenue increased by 24.4% year-on-year to £389 million.
Supply chain and labour challenges remained elevated across the UK food industry, exacerbated by the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the company said.
'Although these challenges persist, the group continues to anticipate a FY22 outturn in line with market expectations,' it added.
'Profitability will be heavily weighted towards the seasonally important second half of the year.'
Greencore will report its H1 22 results on 24 May 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.