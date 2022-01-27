StockMarketWire.com - Intermediate Capital reported a rise in assets under management in the third quarter as fundraising was bolstered by demand for its investment strategies.

Third-party asset under management was $67.2 billion at 31 December 2021, an increase of 3% in the quarter and 23% in the last twelve months.

Third-party fee-earning asset under management grew 5% during the quarter and 30% in the last twelve months, ending the period at $58.2 billion.

Intermediate Capital also announced that it was investing in Brooks Automation alongside funds advised by Thomas H. Lee Partners.

In aggregate on a look-through basis, the company was expected to invest approximately $12.6 million in Brooks Automation.




