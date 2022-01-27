StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks jumped in early trading on Thursday, as gains in banking stocks helped offset worries about a faster pace of monetary policy tightneing from the Federal Reserve.
At 09:52, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 24.37 points, or 0.33%, at 7,494.48.
Standard Chartered , HSBC, and Barclays were leading the gains in the banking sector.
EasyJet rose 1% to 644 pence after saying the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would continue to have a short-term impact, but the budget airline touted a strong summer ahead, with capacity returning to near pre-pandemic levels.
Alocholic drinks maker Diageo was up 0.6% to £36.66 after reporting a rise in profit as strong demand in its off-trade business and recovery in on-trade bolstered results.
For the six months ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax prfoit rose to £2.72 billion from £2.2 billion year-on-year as revenue increased 10% to £11.75 billion.
Savings and investments business M&G said it had agreed to acquire a 90% stake in responsAbility Investments, an emerging market impact investing fund. Its share rose 1.2% to 217 pence.
Shopping centre owener Hammerson upgraded its outlook on earnings as rental income rose more than exepcted amid better-than-expected rental income and a strong recovery in footfall that has continued into 2022. Its shares rose 2.5% to 38.50 pence.
Fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings would be in the range of £75-to-80 million, ahead of the minimum of £60 million previously indicated.
Online stock brokerage group IG climbed 5.5% to 867.25 pence after reporting a rise in profit as revenue was boosted by a rise in active clients following the acquisition of tastytrade.
Wealth management company St. James's Place reported a rise in funds under management as net inflows grew amid a favourable market backdrop. Its shares fell 0.8% to £15.18.
Convenience foods company Greencore was up 0.64% to 125.80 pence after reporting a rise in revenue in the first quarter of the year, driven by 'strong' growth in food to go categories.
For the 13 weeks to 24 December 2021, revenue increased by 24.4% year-on-year to £389 million.
Mining giant Anglo American rose 0.7% to £34.36 after reproting flat production in the fourth quarter of the year, though diamond output was highlight of the quarter amid 'strong' consumer demand.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
