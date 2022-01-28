AGM / EGM
28/01/2022 Treatt PLC (TET)
28/01/2022 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
28/01/2022 Mosman Oil And Gas Limited (MSMN)
28/01/2022 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
28/01/2022 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
28/01/2022 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
Trading Statement
28/01/2022 Yougov PLC (YOU)
28/01/2022 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
28/01/2022 (MLI)
Ex-Dividend
28/01/2022 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
28/01/2022 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
28/01/2022 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
28/01/2022 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
28/01/2022 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
28/01/2022 Value And Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (VIP)
28/01/2022 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
28/01/2022 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
28/01/2022 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
28/01/2022 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
28/01/2022 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
28/01/2022 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
28/01/2022 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
28/01/2022 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
28/01/2022 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
28/01/2022 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
28/01/2022 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com