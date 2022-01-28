StockMarketWire.com - Outsourcing and professional services company Capita said it had agreed to sell Trustmarque to One Equity Partners for £111 million.
The sale of Trustmarque, a provider IT services and solutions, makred another 'step towards materially reducing our debt, as we continue to simplify and strengthen Capita,' the company said.
'The proceeds from this sale, subject to successful completion, mean we will have already hit the target we set of £700m in total disposal proceeds by June 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
