StockMarketWire.com - Cineworld and Cineplex continued to intensify their legal battle after the latter filed a cross-apppeal seeking award for alternative forms damages should Cineworld's appeal against an earlier ruiling requiring it to pay C$1.24 billion in damages to Cineplex prove successful.

Cineworld said it would respond to the cross-appeal as part of the appeal process, and said it disagrees with the Cineplex's cross-appeal.

Cineworld reiertated that it disagreed 'with the decision of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and it also disagrees with the submissions of Cineplex in its cross-appeal.'

'Cineworld does not expect damages to be payable whilst any appeal is ongoing.'

The case between the two cinema firms arrived after Cineplex filed and won a lawsuit seeking damages after Cineworld pulled out of a deal to acquire the Canadian exhibitor Cineplex.


