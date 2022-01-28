StockMarketWire.com - Research and data analytics group YouGov upgraded is outlook on performance following new business wins.
Full year results to 31 July 2022 were expected to be 'slightly ahead of the board's expectations,' the company said.
For the six months ending 31 January 2022, growth seen across all divisions and geographies had continued.
'The transformation of the sales structure over the past year has continued to result in larger and more strategic client wins. Geographically, the US and Mainland Europe remain the key growth drivers,' the company said.
'Consequently, the board remains confident of achieving top-line growth for the full year in line with the current long-term strategic growth plan, with modest margin expansion due to continued investment in the business.'
YouGov said it would publish its results for the six months ended 31 January 2022 on Tuesday 22 March 2022.
