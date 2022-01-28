StockMarketWire.com - Energy infrastructure company Smart Metering Systems lifted its guidance on profit as annual revenue grew despite a turbulance in the UK energy market.

For 2021, underlying pre-tax profit was expected to be marginally ahead of consensus.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, index-linked annual recurring revenue grew 11.6% to £85.9 million year-on-year, with grid-scale battery pipeline increasing to 620MW from 267MW.

The company said its 2022 dividend was expected to be up 10% to 30.25 pence.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com