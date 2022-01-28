StockMarketWire.com - Energy infrastructure company Smart Metering Systems lifted its guidance on profit as annual revenue grew despite a turbulance in the UK energy market.
For 2021, underlying pre-tax profit was expected to be marginally ahead of consensus.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, index-linked annual recurring revenue grew 11.6% to £85.9 million year-on-year, with grid-scale battery pipeline increasing to 620MW from 267MW.
The company said its 2022 dividend was expected to be up 10% to 30.25 pence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.