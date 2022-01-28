StockMarketWire.com - Natural extracts and ingredients supplier Treatt said it had made a 'good start' to the year, but it expected profit to revert to a more normal second-half weighting reflecting the seasonality of beverage consumption in the Northern Hemisphere.
The move to the new UK headquarters, meanwhile, was 'progressing as planned and will give us substantial extra capacity in coming years to grow with enhanced efficiency and an emphasis on sustainability,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
