StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage and clean fuel company ITM Power said it had sold 24MW electrolyser to Linde Engineering.
The electrolyser would to be installed at a site operated by Yara Norge AS located at Heroya outside Porsgrunn, about 140 km southwest of Oslo.
The electrolyser equipment was due to be ready for shipment from ITM Power in Q4 2022 with revenue realised in the company's 2022/2023 financial year.
The 24MW system supplying 10,368 kg/day of hydrogen would account for approximately 5% of the plant's consumption and serve as a feasibility study for future upscaling.
'The electrolysis plant will be powered by renewable energy and provide enough hydrogen to produce 20,500 tonnes of ammonia per year which can be converted to between 60,000 and 80,000 tonnes of green fertiliser,' the company said.
;This will reduce the plant's CO2 emissions by approximately 41,000 tonnes. The site is expected to supply its first green ammonia-based products in mid-2023,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
