Microsaic said Glenn Tracey would be stepping down as chief executive officer at the company's next annual general meeting to pursue a non-competitive opportunity.

The Company would shortly therefore commence a formal process to identify and appoint a successor CEO.

Pending this appointment and to support the orderly handover in due course, Gerry Brandon, non-executive chairman, would temporarily play a 'more active' role in the running of Microsaic's business.


