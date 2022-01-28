StockMarketWire.com - Printed circuit technology products maker Trackwise Designs said it expeced to report wider annual losses that would in line with market expectations.

The company also announced that it had appointed Paul Cook as chief financial officer designate starting 10 January 2022.

Most recently, Cook was chief operating and compliance officer at YFM Equity Partners, a private equity and venture capital investor, where he worked for a period of more than eight years

For the year ended 31 December 2021, adjusted operating loss were expected to widen to £0.54 million from £0.19 mllion, whle revenue was expected to rise £8.08 million from £6.07 million, both in line with market expectations.

