Interim Result
03/02/2022 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
04/02/2022 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
07/02/2022 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)
08/02/2022 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
08/02/2022 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
08/02/2022 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
Final Result
03/02/2022 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
08/02/2022 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
08/02/2022 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
08/02/2022 BP PLC (BP.)
AGM / EGM
01/02/2022 Schroder Asiapacific Fund PLC (SDP)
01/02/2022 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
02/02/2022 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
02/02/2022 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
02/02/2022 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
03/02/2022 Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC (JII)
03/02/2022 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
03/02/2022 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
03/02/2022 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
03/02/2022 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
04/02/2022 Pcf Group PLC (PCF)
04/02/2022 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
07/02/2022 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)
08/02/2022 Barkby Group PLC (BARK)
08/02/2022 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
Trading Statement
01/02/2022 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
03/02/2022 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
03/02/2022 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
07/02/2022 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
08/02/2022 Sse PLC (SSE)
Ex-Dividend
01/02/2022 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
01/02/2022 Mercantile Investment Trust (The) PLC (MRC)
01/02/2022 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
01/02/2022 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
01/02/2022 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
02/02/2022 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
02/02/2022 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
02/02/2022 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
02/02/2022 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
03/02/2022 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
03/02/2022 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
03/02/2022 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
03/02/2022 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
03/02/2022 Treatt PLC (TET)
03/02/2022 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
03/02/2022 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
03/02/2022 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
03/02/2022 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
03/02/2022 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
03/02/2022 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
03/02/2022 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
03/02/2022 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
03/02/2022 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
03/02/2022 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
03/02/2022 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
03/02/2022 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
03/02/2022 Blackrock Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (BRIG)
04/02/2022 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
04/02/2022 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
04/02/2022 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
04/02/2022 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
04/02/2022 Experian PLC (EXPN)
04/02/2022 Halma PLC (HLMA)
04/02/2022 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
04/02/2022 Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (HEFT)
04/02/2022 BMO Managed Portfolio Trust Plc Inc (BMPI)
04/02/2022 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
04/02/2022 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
