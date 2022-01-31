CA
01/02/2022 13:30 GDP
01/02/2022 14:30 manufacturing PMI
CH
01/02/2022 07:30 retail sales
01/02/2022 08:00 quarterly consumer sentiment index
01/02/2022 08:30 procure.ch PMI
DE
01/02/2022 08:55 labour market statistics
01/02/2022 08:55 manufacturing PMI
ES
01/02/2022 08:15 manufacturing PMI
EU
01/02/2022 09:00 eurozone manufacturing PMI
01/02/2022 10:00 unemployment
FR
01/02/2022 07:45 provisional CPI
01/02/2022 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
01/02/2022 01:01 manufacturing PMI
IT
01/02/2022 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/02/2022 09:00 unemployment
JP
01/02/2022 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/02/2022 05:00 auto sales
UK
01/02/2022 07:00 Nationwide house price index
01/02/2022 09:30 manufacturing PMI
US
01/02/2022 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/02/2022 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
01/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
