StockMarketWire.com - Educational publisher and services group Pearson said it had acquired digital credentials and certifications company Credly.

Pearson, which already owned about 20% of Credly, said the deal expanded its presence in the workforce skills sector, bringing together workforce analytics, learning, assessment and credentialing services.

The purchase price, including Pearson's existing stake, represented a total value for the business of $200 million.

It comprised a total upfront consideration of about $140 million, with Pearson's existing stake valued at about $40 million, plus a deferred consideration.


